Weather Forecast: Cold front tonight

MISSOULA — One more warm day today with highs well above average.

Normals for this time of year are in the mid to upper 50s. Temperatures today are well into the 60s and low 70s.

A cold front tonight will bring scattered rain showers into Tuesday morning along with cooler temperatures.

Most of the rain on Tuesday will fall before noon with clearing skies and some sunshine by the afternoon. The highs will top out in the 50s.

Behind the cold front, breezy winds will also develop Tuesday with gusts of 30-40 mph possible.

High pressure quickly rebuilds Wednesday and continues into Saturday with sunshine and temperatures returning to the 60s and 70s.

Starting Sunday and continuing into next week models are showing the ridge breaking down with cooler and active weather moving back in.

In fact, models are showing the coolest air so far this season moving in by the middle of next week.

Early looks show highs in the 30s to low 40s with lows in the 20s.

The first valley snow of the season could also be possible.

Again, this is still over a week out so much can and will change, we'll bring updates as we move forward.

