Weather Forecast: Cold, snow and wind to end the week

MISSOULA — Some light snow is falling across Western Montana this afternoon. Other than that, we are mostly quiet, at least for now.

Things are already changing just east of the Flathead Valley as an arctic front is slowly moving into Western Montana.

This front looks to reach the Flathead Valley by this evening then slowly, slowly slide south covering all of western Montana by Friday morning.

Heavy snow and gusty winds along with blowing snow will accompany the front as it moves through.

Looking at the timing, snow will be most widespread and heavy for northwest Montana through the day Thursday.

The heaviest snow will then move to areas along and south of the I-90 corridor Thursday night into Friday.

Widespread valley snow of 2" to 6" is likely with this system depending on where the heaviest snow sets up along the front.

Mountain passes will again see heavy snow with a foot or more possible.

After this moves through, skies will clear and temperatures plummet for the weekend.

The highs will be in the single digits or below zero with lows running well below zero.

Wind chill values could fall as low as 30° to 50° degrees below zero.

