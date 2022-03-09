Weather Forecast: Cold temperatures Wednesday

MISSOULA — Looking at a very cold day Wednesday with highs only in the teens and twenties. Cold temperatures remain in place through Thursday morning where once again we will be waking up to temperatures in the single digits or below zero. Temperatures will be a bit warmer Thursday afternoon with highs in the upper 20s to low 30s.

Temperatures continue to warm into the weekend with highs back in the 40s and even some low 50s.

Starting Sunday and continuing through most of next week, the northern Rockies will be under an active weather pattern. However, with temperatures in the 40s to low 50s valley will see rain or a rain/snow mix, while mountains see snow. These warmer temperatures along with snow and gusty winds could make for some dangerous back country conditions through next week. Just keep this in mind if you do have plans to head into the mountains starting Sunday.