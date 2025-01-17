Weather Forecast: Cold temps this weekend

MISSOULA — Expect cloudy skies, cooler temperatures and light snow — primarily along and south of I-90 — for your Friday.

The highs today are in the 20s but will be dropping through the afternoon and colder air funnels into Western Montana.

The weekend is shaping up to be cold and dry with highs in the 10s to low 20s.

The coldest temperatures move in Monday as lows drop below zero and highs only top out in the single digits and teens.

The rest of next week will showcase chilly and dry weather with highs in the upper 20s to low 30s along with a mix of sun and clouds each day.

