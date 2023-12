MISSOULA — High pressure is building this week leading to low-lying clouds, fog and valley inversions.

This is shaping up to be a very strong ridge and will remain in place through the end of the week and weekend.

In fact, this ridge could stick around through much of next week as well.

This will keep valley inversions in the forecast as well.

Poor air quality may become a concern as well with air becoming trapped in the valleys for a week or more