Weather Forecast: Colder mid-week system on tap

MISSOULA - A weak system continues to exit the region Monday with a few lingering showers (& embedded weaker thunderstorms). Lows overnight will drop into the mid 30s for most.

PM Weather 4-13-2026

Tuesday will offer up a brief lull in the active weather pattern that has set up: expect partly to mostly cloudy skies and average highs in the low to mid 50s.

A trough of low pressure will move into the region Wednesday into Friday morning with widespread mountain snow & valley rain to start on Wednesday ahead of an associated cold front. That front looks to blow through Wednesday afternoon/evening which will allow snow levels to drop to most valley floors. Snow on area passes could create minor to moderate travel impacts by Thursday morning with 2" - 8" possible by then. Valleys should anticipate snowfall from the showers, but accumulations will be fairly minimal. A trace to up to an inch or two of slushy snow is possible for some valleys east of Highway 93 such as East Missoula towards Butte, Bonner towards Ovando and in the Seeley/Swan. Highs will be in the upper 40s to low 50s Wednesday and in the low to mid 40s Thursday.

A ridge of high pressure looks to slide over the region this weekend causing a warming and drying trend, but it could be short lived as another disturbance is possible by the first part of next week.