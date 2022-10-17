Weather Forecast: Continued warmth, however, changes are on the way

MISSOULA — We have about 5 more days of sunshine along with 60s and 70s. High pressure will keep hazy skies sticking around through Thursday.

Friday, this big ridge of high pressure will begin to break down. The biggest impacts we'll see Friday is slightly cooler temperatures, increasing clouds and gusty winds by the afternoon.

By the weekend, a big pattern change is expected for the entire western US. Temperatures will drop into the 40s and 50s for highs with valley rain/snow and mountain snow expected. Models are showing about a 60-70% chance of elevations at or above 6,000 ft. seeing 6" of snow or more. This would impact travel over many mountain passes. Higher elevation valleys such as Seeley Lake, Swan Lake, Philipsburg and Butte could see the first accumulating snow of the season as well.

The trend of cooler temperatures along with rain and snow will continue into next week as our warm and dry October weather comes to an end.