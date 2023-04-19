Weather Forecast: Cool and active weather continues

Watch Now
MISSOULA - For the most part, expect the same set up Thursday that we saw today across the northern Rockies.

Mostly dry, however, a few light showers can't be ruled out with highs in the 40s.

A system will bring a better chance for rain and snow Thursday night and Friday.

Snow will fall in the mountains with rain/snow/graupel in the valleys.

The highs top out in the 40s to low 50s.

Saturday will be dry and slightly warmer and dry with highs in the 50s.

A milder system will then bring mountain rain/snow and valley rain Sunday and Monday.

The highs top out in the 50s to low 60s Sunday and 50s Monday.

