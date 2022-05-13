Watch
Weather Forecast: Cool and breezy Friday

Posted at 5:13 AM, May 13, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-13 10:00:13-04

MISSOULA — A cold front pushing through eastern Washington will bring a quick round of rain to western Montana Friday morning. These look to move in around 8 am. After these move through expect a cool, dry and breezy day with winds gusting around 25-35 mph and highs in the 40s to low 50s.

Showers will develop again Saturday afternoon for areas along and south of the I-90 corridor. Highs Saturday top out in the 50s.

High pressure will bring a few warm days to start next week with temperatures reaching the 60s and 70s Sunday and Monday. A system will bring another round of rain Sunday night into Monday morning.

By the middle of next week, models continue to show a return to a cool and showery weather. This pattern will support below normal temperatures along with periods of valley rain showers and high elevation mountain snow.

