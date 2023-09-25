Watch Now
Weather

Actions

Weather Forecast: Cool and showery this week

Cool this week
Lewis
Cool this week
Posted at 1:40 PM, Sep 25, 2023
and last updated 2023-09-25 15:44:33-04

MISSOULA — Today will be the warmest day of the week with highs topping out mostly in the 70s.

Expect mostly to partly cloudy skies overhead.

A low pressure system will move in Tuesday and continue to impact Western Montana for the rest of the week.

This system will bring in cooler temperatures along with scattered rain showers Wednesday through this weekend.

Right now, the wettest period looks to be Friday through Sunday.

The highs Tuesday will be in the 60s to low 70s.

Temperatures will then drop into the 50s and 60s Wednesday and stay there through the weekend.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Golf over 700 holes for $119!