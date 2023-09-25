Weather Forecast: Cool and showery this week

MISSOULA — Today will be the warmest day of the week with highs topping out mostly in the 70s.

Expect mostly to partly cloudy skies overhead.

A low pressure system will move in Tuesday and continue to impact Western Montana for the rest of the week.

This system will bring in cooler temperatures along with scattered rain showers Wednesday through this weekend.

Right now, the wettest period looks to be Friday through Sunday.

The highs Tuesday will be in the 60s to low 70s.

Temperatures will then drop into the 50s and 60s Wednesday and stay there through the weekend.

