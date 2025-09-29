Weather Forecast: Cool and unsettled week ahead

MISSOULA - Get ready for a noticeable pattern change to more fall-like weather this week, Western Montana!

Weather Forecast: 9.29.25

The change begins today as a strong Pacific trough of low pressure moves into the Pacific Northwest. This will bring an increased threat for showers and thunderstorms in a south to southwesterly flow ahead of it. The biggest impact expected from any stronger storms (should they develop) will be gusty outflow winds with 40 mph to 50 mph gusts.

Atmospheric moisture will increase on Tuesday with thunderstorms now producing gusty outflow winds, but also brief, heavy rain and small hail. Highs on Tuesday will top out around 70 with a cold front moving through.

Widespread, beneficial precipitation is likely midweek for western Montana… mostly for west central areas Tuesday into early Wednesday and for northwest areas Wednesday, although showery conditions should be anticipated every day through Thursday.

Highs will continue to trend downward towards seasonal norms (mid-60s) each day, too. Look for mid-60s Wednesday, low to mid-60s Thursday, low 60s Friday and possibly into the upper 50s to low 60s for the weekend.

