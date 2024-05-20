Weather Forecast: Cool and wet week ahead

MISSOULA — An active and cool weather pattern sets up through this week.

Scattered rain showers are again developing this afternoon and will continue into tonight. Highs today are topping out mostly in the 50s.

A brief ridge of high pressure sets up Tuesday allowing temperatures to warm up into the 60s with a mix of sun and clouds overhead.

A strong low pressure and cold front will impact the northern Rockies Tuesday night through Thursday.

Widespread valley rain is expected to develop during this time with the heaviest rain in west-central and southwest Montana.

Snow levels will also drop to pass level Wednesday night into Thursday morning. Even though we are in late May, winter driving conditions will set up during this time frame.

Mountain passes such as Lolo, Lost Trail, MacDonald, and Homestake could see 3"-to-9" of snow by Thursday morning. A Winter Storm Watch has been issued for these location.

Lookout, Marias and Rogers could see around 1"-to-4" of snow.

Scattered showers will continue into the weekend with highs remaining in the 50s and 60s.

