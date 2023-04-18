Weather Forecast: Cool for the rest of the week

MISSOULA — Snow showers will continue through the afternoon and early evening for western Montana. Highs remain below normal for this time of year topping out in the 30s and 40s.

A weak ridge will allow for a drier day Wednesday. Temperatures remain cool though with highs in the 40s.

Off and on scattered rain, snow and graupel showers return Thursday and Friday with highs remaining in the 40s to low 50s.

A ridge of high pressure will allow temperatures to warm and drier air to return for the weekend. Highs will be in the low to mid 50s Saturday and mid 50s to low 60s Sunday.

Once again, this ridge won't last long as cooler and showery weather returns for the start of next week.