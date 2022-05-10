Weather Forecast: Cool Spring weather continues

MISSOULA — Southwest Montana will see scattered showers develop on both Tuesday and Wednesday afternoons with light rain in the valleys and snow in the mountains. West-central and northwest Montana will remain mostly dry and cool as temperatures remain below seasonal normal. The warmest day of the week comes Thursday as highs reach the upper 50s to low 60s.

A cold front will bring scattered valley rain/snow and mountain snow Thursday night into Friday. Rain and snow amounts will be minimal with this system as just light precipitation is expected. Highs will be cooler Friday topping out in the 40s to low 50s.

Models are trying to bring a weak ridge in for the weekend with warmer and drier weather. Highs return to the upper 50s to low 60s Saturday and 60s to low 70s Sunday.

The existence of this ridge does look to be short lived, as models show temperatures returning to the 50s with showers by the middle of next week.