Weather Forecast: Cool temperatures for the first day of summer

MISSOULA- Another cooler day with a few isolated rain showers this afternoon and evening. Highs today top out in the 60s.

Temperatures remain below average Wednesday with highs again in the 60s. Wednesday morning will bring widespread chilly temperatures with many starting the day in the 30s to low 40s.

Most of us will be dry with a few isolated showers possible in the afternoon across Northwest Montana.

Thursday will be dry, warm and sunny with highs in the 70s.

This dry weather won't last long as models are bringing in another system by Friday. This system looks to bring widespread rain Friday afternoon into Saturday across Western Montana. Temperatures will mostly be in the upper 60s to mid-70s.

Warm and active weather looks to be the setup for the start of next week.

Highs warm into the upper 70s and 80s by Sunday with rain showers and thunderstorms remaining in the forecast as we start next week.