Weather Forecast: Cool & unsettled midweek

MISSOULA - A strong low pressure system and a plume of Pacific moisture will begin moving into the Northern Rockies overnight. At first, snow levels will remain generally above 4,500' to 5,000', so that will likely allow Lookout, Marias and Lolo passes to see a few inches of new snow while roads just below the passes should remain mostly wet.

PM Weather 4-14-2026

A few Winter Weather Advisories go into place starting at midnight tonight (West Glacier & Lower Clark Fork Regions) through Thursday morning.

A strong cold front will sweep across the region Wednesday continuing pass level snow and valley showers at first, but by the afternoon and evening, the front will blow through with gusty winds and snow levels dropping to valley floors. At this time, all other Winter Weather Advisories go into effect.

Highs will drop from the mid 40s to mid 50s Wednesday into the low 40s Thursday.

Friday will feature a few rain/snow showers with partly cloudy skies otherwise and highs in the upper 40s.

High pressure looks to slide over the region this weekend causing a warming and drying trend, but it could be short lived as another disturbance is possible by the first part of next week.