Weather Forecast: Cool with a few showers Wednesday

MISSOULA — A few showers will linger Wednesday morning across western Montana with more steady rain expected for areas along and east of the divide. By the afternoon we'll see cloudy to mostly cloudy skies with highs only topping out in the 50s and 60s.

Looking at an overall nice day Thursday. Highs will be in the 70s with a mix of sun and clouds overhead.

Scattered rain showers return to the forecast Friday afternoon and continue into Saturday. Temperatures will remain below average as well with highs in the low to mid 70s Friday and upper 60s to low 70s Saturday.

Temperatures remain cool and pleasant for this time of year as we start next week with highs remaining in the 70s through Tuesday. A warm up to more seasonal averages looks to move in by the end of next week as we'll see temperatures return to the low and mid 80s.