Weather Forecast: Cool with a few snow showers Wednesday

MISSOULA — A weak low pressure will move through the region today bringing some light rain and snow chances. Most of the precipitation with this system will fall in the mountains. There will likely be some light rain or snow in the valleys as well, however, there is just a slight chance for any measurable precipitation in area valleys.

Thursday will be a cloudy and cool day with highs topping out only in the 40s.

By Friday and into the weekend much warmer weather will move in as high pressure builds over the northern Rockies. Expect high temperatures to warm back into the 50s Friday then continue to warm into the low and upper 60s Saturday and Sunday.