Weather Forecast: Cool with rain Saturday

MISSOULA — It's another fairly nice fall day out there today with highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

Scattered rain showers will again be possible this afternoon and evening for northwest Montana.

A low pressure system will bring more widespread rain Saturday and continue into Sunday.

Expect cloudy skies Saturday morning with rain showers developing Saturday afternoon.

These showers will first start in Southwest Montana and then slowly move north through the day.

Scattered rain showers and cooler temperatures continue Monday through Wednesday of next week.