Weather Forecast: Cool with rain showers Monday

MISSOULA — Rain showers will continue to move through the northern Rockies Monday. These showers will be most widespread Monday morning with cloudy skies and highs in the 40s to low 50s this afternoon.

We are not looking at heavy rain this week, however, each day will bring chances for rain showers for all of western Montana through Friday. High temperatures will be running right around to slightly below seasonal averages this week topping out in the 40s to low 50s.

The best chance for snow will be Tuesday night into Wednesday morning as a quick push of moisture could bring a couple inches to mountain passes and high elevation valleys (Seeley Lake, Georgetown Lake and Philipsburg).

Taking a quick look at the weekend, rain showers will come to an end but cool temperatures will stick around with highs remaining in the 40s to low 50s.