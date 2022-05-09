Weather Forecast: Cool with showers continuing Monday

MISSOULA — Cold temperatures are being felt across western Montana this morning with lows in the upper 20s to low 30s. Expect these temperatures to continue each morning through around Thursday of this week.

Highs Monday will top out in the 40s to low 50s. Scattered mountain snow along with valley rain/snow showers will continue. These will be most widespread across northwest Montana.

Drier air along with warmer temperatures start to move in Tuesday and continue through Thursday. Highs will be in the low to mid 50s Tuesday and upper 50s to low 60s Wednesday and Thursday.

Another system will bring cooler temperatures along with rain and snow showers back by Friday.

Models are then showing drier and much warmer air moving in for the weekend and continuing into next week. If this holds, highs should return to the low 60s Saturday and upper 60s to low 70s Sunday.