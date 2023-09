MISSOULA — Light scattered showers will stick around through the early evening. Highs today are running around 10 degrees below normal topping out in the mid to upper 60s.

High pressure will build Tuesday and continue through this week. Expect highs to be in the 70s this week then return to the upper 70s and low 80s for the weekend.

One thing to watch for this week will be another round of showers and storms Wednesday afternoon and evening.