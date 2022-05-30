Weather Forecast: Cool with showers Memorial Day

MISSOULA — Looking at cool temperatures for this Memorial Day with highs in the 50s to low 60s. Expect rain showers this morning as well, these will be found primarily south of the I-90 corridor. Locations along and north of I-90 could see a few light showers during the morning then mostly cloudy skies this afternoon.

A weak ridge of high pressure builds in Tuesday - Thursday. High temperatures will warm into the low to mid 70s by Wednesday and Thursday with mostly to partly cloudy skies.

Starting Friday and continuing into the weekend, A series of weak systems will move through western Montana triggering daily showers and thunderstorms. High temperatures will be running right around seasonal normal this weekend with highs in the upper 60s to low 70s.

