Weather Forecast: Cool with showers this weekend

MISSOULA — Expect rain showers to continue throughout the morning on Friday. Showers will come to an end by mid to late morning, then with afternoon heating another round of showers and thunderstorms could develop Friday afternoon and evening.

A few scattered showers will stick around Saturday for southwest Montana while west-central and northwest Montana stay mostly dry. Expect highs Saturday in the 50s to low 60s.

The next system we are watching then moves in Sunday into Monday. This system has trended wetter and colder over the past few days. Snow levels will fall to around 6000 feet by Sunday. For those with holiday weekend plans, please plan accordingly for wet and raw conditions in the back country. The most widespread rain Sunday and Monday will be found in west-central and southwest Montana. Expect the potential for periods of moderate to heavy rain along with cool and breezy conditions.