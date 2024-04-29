Weather Forecast: Cool with showers to start the week

MISSOULA — We're starting the week with cooler and active weather with some rain in the valleys and snow in the mountains.

Passes across the region through Wednesday will see off and on slushy snow with a couple of inches possible. Valleys will see mostly rain however, some snow or grauple may mix in at time.

Highs will be mostly in the 40s through Wednesday.

Temperatures will slowly begin to warm by the end of the week and weekend. Highs will be back in the 50s Thursday and Friday with 60s again by the weekend.

Scattered showers will remain in the forecast through the week and weekend as our active Spring weather continues.