Weather Forecast: Cool with snow showers to end the week.

MISSOULA — Temperatures will be cooler Thursday with highs in the upper 20s to low 30s. Light snow will be possible through the day as well. By the afternoon and evening, there is the chance for some stronger snow showers to develop especially over the higher elevations along the Montana/Idaho border. Winter Weather Advisories have been issued for the The Bitterroot/Sapphire Mountains and the I-90 corridor west of Missoula to Lookout Pass. If traveling over Lookout or Lolo Pass later today, be prepared for snow covered and slippery roads.

A few light snow showers will linger Friday with highs remaining in the upper 20s to low 30s.

Mountain snowfall may not even completely shutoff before this weekend, when we expect significant impacts in the way of snow to arrive to the Northern Rockies. A strong low pressure system will continue to sit off the coast of British Columbia, pumping in large amounts of moisture Saturday through Sunday, potentially even into Monday. During this period, area mountains and mountain passes along the MT/ID border should receive a foot or more of snowfall. The valleys of northwest Montana are expected to receive snow as well. The towns of Libby, Troy and West Glacier will be looking at up to 6 inches of snow. This weekend could easily be the start of a prolonged snow event as models show decent agreement for continued unsettled weather into the middle of next week.

