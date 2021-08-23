Weather Forecast: Cooler and breezy Monday

MISSOULA — A weak low pressure system will move along the US/Canadian border Monday. As it does, increasing clouds and a few scattered rain showers will develop for areas primarily north of Libby and Kalispell. These showers will be isolated in nature and generally not produce much rain.

For areas further south, expect mostly sunny skies Monday with highs generally in the upper 60s to low 70s. Breezy winds will develop this afternoon and evening as the cold front moves through with gusts around 20-30 mph.

An overall very pleasant forecast is shaping up for the rest of the week. High temperatures will remain slightly below average topping out mostly in the 70s. The warmest day of the week looks to come Wednesday with highs in the upper 70s to low 80s.

Taking a quick look at the weekend, models are showing the potential for a weak system to move in Friday and Saturday, bringing scattered rain showers back to the forecast. However, as of now this system does not look strong with only light rain and slightly cooler temperatures expected.