Weather Forecast: Cooler and wet weather this weekend

MISSOULA - The much-needed change to our weather pattern begins today as cooler and wet weather sets up.

Friday, cooler temperatures along with rain and thunderstorm opportunities will primarily impact Southwest Montana.

Some storms could be quite wet with heavy rain.

Highs in Southwest Montana top out in the 70s and 80s.

Areas along and north of I-90 will still be warm, just not as warm as previous days.

Expect highs in the upper 80s to low 90s.

A really nice setup to bring appreciable rainfall begins Friday night and continues into the weekend.

Rain chances from the I-90 corridor and south show around an 80% to 90% chance to see at least .10" of rain.

The chance for .25" of rain has increased in southwest Montana to 40% to 60%.

In Northwest Montana, chances to receive .10" of rain have increased as well to 30% to 50%.

However, rainfall across northwest Montana will be lighter compared to areas further south.

And we're not done yet, recent model runs are showing a wet, cold front moving through the Northern Rockies Monday into Tuesday.

This front will focus the heavier precipitation across northwest Montana.

Highs remain in the 70s to low 80s through next week.

