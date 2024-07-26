Weather Forecast: Cooler, breezy and hazy this weekend

MISSOULA — The weather set up Friday through the weekend will look like this. High temperatures range from the low to upper 80s with hazy skies overhead. Breezy winds will also develop each afternoon with gusts around 20-25 mph possible.

Smoke will be thickest in southwest Montana. An air quality alert is in place through Saturday and will be reevaluated at that time.

Our next weather feature will move in Tuesday as monsoon moisture from the southwest brings another round of scattered rain showers and thunderstorms to the region.

Expect highs in the upper 70s to upper 80s through Wednesday. After this, models are pointing towards another warm-up as highs approach 100° again by next Friday.