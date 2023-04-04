Watch Now
Weather Forecast: Cooler temperatures continue Wednesday

Posted at 2:57 PM, Apr 04, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-04 17:54:05-04

MISSOULA - Scattered snow showers will continue Tuesday and even Wednesday.

Valleys will see off-and-on light accumulations with snow quickly melting. The mountains will see several inches of snow leading to snow-covered roads over mountain passes.

A brief break from the precipitation sets up Thursday with dry weather and highs in the 40s to low 50s.

A warmer and wet weather system sets up Friday and Saturday. This will bring a mix of rain and snow to the mountains with rain showers in the valleys. The highs will be in the upper 40s to mid-50s.

Models have cooled temperatures considerably for the start of next week. Instead of a strong high pressure ridge building, models now have a weak ridge building Sunday followed by a low pressure system Monday and Tuesday.

Temperatures will still be warmer than what we have been experiencing, however, 70s no longer look like a possibility.

Instead, expect highs in the 50s to low 60s with a mix of sun and clouds Sunday followed by rain showers Monday and Tuesday.

