Weather Forecast: Cooler temperatures move in

MISSOULA - One more day of these very mild temperatures today.

A cold front brings changes tonight and continues through the rest of the week.

With the cold front, expect scattered valley rain, mountain snow and breezy winds Tuesday.

Highs drop into the upper 40s to mid-50s.

Light scattered rain and snow showers stick around Wednesday and Thursday with highs in the 40s.

We'll see another cool day Friday before high pressure allows warmer air to return by the weekend.

Highs will be in the 40s Friday, 50s Saturday and 60s Sunday.