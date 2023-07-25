Weather Forecast: Cooler temperatures with chances of storms this week

MISSOULA - Temperatures are much more pleasant today than what we have been experiencing. Highs in the upper 70s to upper 80s with sunny skies and breezy winds are making for a rather nice day.

Temperatures remain around seasonal normal for the rest of the week ranging in the low 80s to low 90s.

Models are bringing back a chance for isolated storms again to end the week, primarily Thursday and Friday.

Again, as we would expect this time of year the main concern is lightning and new fire starts.

Hot temperatures return for the weekend, however, not nearly as hot as this past weekend.

Expect highs in the upper 80s to mid-90s.

