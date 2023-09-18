Weather Forecast: Cooler weather on the way

MISSOULA — Looking at a nice day today, however, not as warm as the weekend.

Expect a mix of sun and clouds with highs in the 70s.

Breezy winds will also develop this afternoon with gusts around 20 mph to 30 mph.

Our weather pattern is changing to a more fall feel for the rest of the week.

Highs will be in the 60s Tuesday and Wednesday with scattered showers developing Wednesday.

The coolest temperatures move in Thursday and Friday with highs in the 50s to low 60s.

Thursday will also be the best chance for some valley rain and mountain snow as the cold air mass moves through.

Temperatures do look to start rebounding for the weekend with highs back in the 60s Saturday and 70s Sunday.