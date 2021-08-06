Weather Forecast: Cooler weekend ahead

MISSOULA — Scattered rain showers and thunderstorms will be possible across southwest Montana Friday morning. Once these clear expect mostly to partly sunny skies with highs in the 70s to low 80s. The warmest temperatures today will be felt along the Montana/Idaho border in northwest Montana. Troy, Libby, Trout Creek and Eureka will see highs in the 80s to low 90s.

Sunny, dry and nice weather is expected Saturday with highs in the low to mid 80s.

A low pressure system will bring cooler temperatures and rain showers to the forecast Sunday. High temperatures will only be in the 60s to low 70s. All of western Montana will have the chance to see at least light rain showers. However, as of this morning northwest Montana along with the Seeley/Swan Valleys look to see more steady rain.

Temperatures will slowly begin to warm back up next week. Highs will be in the 70s Monday, low 80s Tuesday, mid 80s Wednesday and upper 80s to low 90s Thursday.