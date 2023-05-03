Weather Forecast: Cooler with rain and thunderstorms this weekend

MISSOULA - Warm temperatures along with scattered thunderstorms are once again in the forecast this afternoon.

Thunderstorms today will be most likely for areas across northwest Montana.

Thursday will be the final hot day of this recent record-breaking heat wave.

Once again highs will be in the 80s with scattered afternoon and evening thunderstorms.

Models are pointing to a pattern shift back to cool and active weather by Friday.

Widespread rain showers and thunderstorms are expected Friday with highs in the 60s to low 70s.

The weekend will see temperatures drop back into the 50s and 60s with rain showers.

This pattern looks to continue into the start of next week.

