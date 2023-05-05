Weather Forecast: Cooler with rain Saturday

MISSOULA - Scattered rain showers and thunderstorms continue this afternoon as a low pressure is approaching the northern Rockies.

Friday night into Saturday this low will move through western Montana. Models are bringing the track of the low through Northwest Montana.

This means that the heaviest precipitation is expected north of I-90. In fact, many areas in Northwest Montana could see .50" of rain or more with this system.

Areas along and south of I-90 will see much lighter amounts with chances of rain decreasing the further south you travel.

An active weather pattern will remain in place through Thursday of next week.

Each day expect highs in the 60s with scattered rain showers developing as well.

By next weekend, models are showing another strong ridge of high pressure building.

This will bring more sunshine and warm temperatures with highs back in the 70s and 80s.

