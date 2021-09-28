Weather Forecast: Cooler with rain showers Tuesday

MISSOULA — A cold front will bring scattered rain showers and cooler temperatures Tuesday. Rain showers will remain light, however, all of western Montana will see some rain, especially during the morning. High temperatures will top out in the 50s.

Snow will once again fall in the mountains Tuesday into Wednesday morning. Not a lot of snow is expected, however, expect to wake up to a new coating of snow on the highest peaks Wednesday morning.

Skies clear Wednesday and Thursday as temperatures slowly warm back up. Expect highs in the 50s to low 60s Wednesday and mid 60s to low 70s Thursday.

A weak system will bring an increase in clouds, slightly cooler temperatures and few light rain showers to northwest Montana Friday. Expect highs in the 60s.

High pressure begins building back in this weekend, leading to sunny and dry weather. Highs will be in the mid to upper 60s Saturday and upper 60s to mid 70s Sunday.