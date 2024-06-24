Weather Forecast: Cooler with showers by mid week

MISSOULA — High pressure will lead to sunny and warm weather to start the week.

Highs are in the upper 70s to low 80s today these will then warm into the 80s and maybe even a few low 90s on Tuesday.

Highs remain in the 80s Wednesday, however, a low pressure system will bring scattered rain showers and maybe some thunderstorms back by the afternoon and evening.

A cold front will bring much cooler weather Thursday into Friday. Highs drop into the 60s and low 70s with scattered rain showers and thunderstorms possible as well.

We'll see slightly warmer weather return for the weekend with highs back in the 80s. Shower and thunderstorm opportunities return Sunday and continue into next week.

