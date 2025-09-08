Weather Forecast: Cooler with showers this week

MISSOULA - As I'm writing this (4:15 a.m.), rain showers and thunderstorms are moving through parts of the Mission and Flathead valleys. It's a sign of the pattern change that will be moving this week.

Cooler with showers this week

These showers and storms will move out, leading to a mostly dry day today with highs in the upper 70s to low 80s. Even though most of us stay dry, there will be a few isolated thunderstorms that will again pop up this afternoon and evening.

Starting Tuesday and sticking around through Friday, each day will highlight the same weather setup:



Improving air quality Scattered rain showers and thunderstorms High temperatures in the 70s

The weekend is shaping up to be very similar to what we'll experience this week, with scattered showers and highs running mostly in the 70s.

