Weather Forecast: Cooler with showers this weekend

MISSOULA — Scattered off and on rain showers are in the forecast Friday. Showers will be most widespread during the morning with a little clearing possible this afternoon. Highs Friday top out in the 50s to low 60s.

A stronger system will bring another round of widespread rain to west-central and southwest Montana Friday night through early Saturday. Northwest Montana will see more light scattered rain.

Scattered mountain snow and valley rain sticks around for the weekend. Highs will be in the low 50s Saturday and upper 40s to low 50s Sunday. Valleys could even see some light rain/snow showers Sunday morning.

The upcoming weather system will also bring very cold air for early May. By Monday morning, low temperatures could be 5in the upper 20s to low 30s for Western Montana. Plants and garden vegetation may require protection from freezing each morning through mid-week.

