Weather Forecast: Cooler with some mountain snow Thursday

MISSOULA — Snow showers will be possible today in the mountains, the peaks of the Missions, Swan, and Flathead ranges, as well as the peaks of Glacier Park will pick up a few inches. Travelers on mountain passes will experience a dusting to an inch of snow which could create isolated slick spots on roadways. Valleys will generally stay dry today with highs in the 40s and breezy winds.

A brief high pressure ridge builds Friday before our next system moves in Saturday. This system will bring gusty westerly winds of 30 to 40 mph. Travelers on I-90 from Homestake Pass through Drummond should be prepared for strong crosswinds. Snow on Saturday will be a mountain event, bringing a few inches to most ranges across the Northern Rockies, and one to three inches on Lookout, Lolo, Lost Trail, and Marias Passes. Strong winds will keep any precipitation to a minimum in the lower elevations.

After a dry day Sunday another system will bring valley rain/snow and windy conditions to start next week. Models are showing the potential for strong winds gusts Tuesday across western Montana. Potential hazards include, dangerous cross winds on area highways, tree damage, and choppy conditions on area lakes including Flathead Lake. We'll have more information on this as more details come in over the next few days.