Weather Forecast: Daily fog, inversion conditions, and chilly temperatures

MISSOULA — For most of this week, temperatures will remain chilly because of fog/inversion conditions.

The mornings will be in the teens, with afternoons in the 30s or 40s. Areas that reach 40s may be at higher elevations that are free from the inversions. A high pressure pattern is to blame for the inversions and drier weather overall.

It will generally be a calm week, with not much to talk about weather-wise until Friday.

Right now, models suggest some wet weather may move into the region Friday. Snow levels could lower enough for bring a bit to valley floors, but mainly impact the mountain passes. This system will be monitored through the week with updates to come as the forecast gets clearer.