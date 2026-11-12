Weather Forecast: Dense fog Thursday morning

MISSOULA — Waking up to valley inversions and fog Thursday morning. Fog could be dense at times and stick around for some into the afternoon. Highs today top out mostly in the 50s.

Expect this same setup Friday as our strong ridge of high pressure continues.

Models show the ridge breaking down by the weekend getting rid of the fog and opening the door for some rain showers to return Saturday. Temperatures will be in the 40s Saturday then upper 40s to low 50s Sunday.

Looking at next week, a more typical weather pattern for November sets up with highs running right around seasonal normal in the upper 30s to low 40s. Light valley rain/snow along with mountain snow sets up Monday and will continue off and on through the week.