MISSOULA — It's a foggy start this morning!

A Dense Fog Advisory has been issued through noon today.

Freezing fog is also being reported with some icy roads.

If heading out this morning take it easy as black ice will be possible.

Expect highs on Friday to reach the upper 30s to low 40s across Western Montana.

Friday night into Saturday, models are showing a cold front moving through bringing some precipitation to Western Montana.

