Weather Forecast: Drier and a bit warmer to end the week

MISSOULA - Other than some mountain snow showers, mostly dry conditions are expected for the remainder of the day Wednesday with highs in the 40s.

An overall drier and slightly warmer weather pattern will set up Thursday through Saturday with highs in the 40s to low 50s.

The mountains could continue to see light snow during this time, especially across northwest Montana.

Starting Sunday and continuing into next week another active and cool weather pattern develops.

There are still several questions on the exact impacts with this system.

Right now, we have the most confidence for snow to impact the mountains.

Models are showing quite a bit of moisture moving in so significant snowfall is looking more likely in the higher terrain.

Valleys remain up in the air as there are still some questions about how cold the lower elevations will get.

So basically we are watching for an active weather pattern next week, however, exact details are still coming together.

Stay tuned!