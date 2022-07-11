Weather Forecast: Drier and warmer this week

MISSOULA — After the active weather last week, high pressure builds this week leading to hot and dry weather.

Monday will be the coolest day of the week with highs in the low to mid 80s.

After this, temperatures warm into the 90s Tuesday and stay here through Saturday.

The only thing we are really watching this week is the chance for monsoon moisture from the southwest to move into southwest Montana Wednesday. The is a small chance, however, if the moisture can move further north isolated thunderstorms will once again develop during the afternoon and evening.