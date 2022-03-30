Weather Forecast: Dry and breezy Wednesday

MISSOULA — Overall looking at a quiet Spring day Wednesday with highs ranging in the low to upper 50s. Expect mostly to partly cloudy skies along with breezy winds of 20-25 mph.

Tonight into Thursday a cold front will move through the northern Rockies. This front will bring some light snow to the mountains with maybe even a few flurries or light snow showers making their way into the valleys. However, even if this happens snow amounts will be minimal to none. Temperatures will top out only in the 40s Thursday with breezy winds sticking around.

After a dry day Friday another weak system will bring some mountain snow and valley rain chances back by Saturday. Once again, precipitation is expected to be scattered and light.

Looking at the beginning of next week, a system will keep light showers in the forecast along with the chance for windy conditions. Models are showing wind gusts possible of 50 mph in the the mountains and up to 35 mph or greater in the valleys on Tuesday. Potential hazards include, dangerous cross winds on area highways, tree damage, and choppy conditions on area lakes including Flathead Lake. We'll have more information on this as more details come in over the next few days.

