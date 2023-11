MISSOULA — High pressure is building clearing skies over the region today. Highs are topping out in the 30s.

Clear skies, dry air and long nights are good ingredients for some cold overnight lows.

Expect lows in the single digits and teens through the weekend with highs in the 30s.

Dry and quiet weather continues through much of next week as highs top out in the 30s to low 40s.