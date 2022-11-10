Weather Forecast: Dry and cold into the weekend

MISSOULA- A few snow flurries could linger around western Montana today, other than that we'll be dry and cold with highs in the 20s.

Expect a dry but cold weather pattern to set up this weekend and continue into next week.

Highs will remain in the 20s to low 30s with a mix of sun and clouds.

Lows will be very cold dropping into the single digits and teens each night.

Models are hinting at another active weather pattern returning the week of Thanksgiving.

This could bring an impact to people who are traveling over the holiday.

Stay tuned for updates moving forward.

