Weather Forecast: Dry and cold Tuesday, Snow returns Wednesday

MISSOULA — Looking at a cold and dry day on Tuesday with highs in the 20s.

Light snow returns to the forecast Wednesday. Snow showers will move into northwest Montana Wednesday morning then slowly slide south into west-central and southwest Montana by Wednesday afternoon. Overall just light amounts of 1"-to-3" are expected.

Very cold and dry air moves in this weekend and continues into next week. Highs look to drop into the teens by Saturday then continue to fall with highs only in the single digits and teens by next week. Lows will fall to below zero for western Montana as well.